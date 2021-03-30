Moon Urges Open Communication between Gov't, Biz Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says it is the responsibility of government and presidential officials to meet with business people during difficult times and listen to their challenges, as well as offer support.Presidential office spokesperson Kang Min-seok quoted Moon's remark made during a meeting with his aides on Thursday, as he also called for discussions on regulatory reform conveyed by the business circle.Moon said cozy relations conducted secretly behind closed doors have been a problem in the past, but stressed that merely holding meetings should not be viewed as taboo. He then asked his secretaries to engage in such communication “confidently.”Attending a Commerce and Industry Day event on Wednesday, Moon had given a similar directive to his chief of staff and policy director, asking them to hold more active dialogue with members of the business circle.One presidential official told reporters that nothing is yet decided but when a program that facilitates open communication between business groups and leaders is ready, the top office will disclose the details.