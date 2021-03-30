S. Korea, US Reportedly Arranging First Summit Earlier Than Expected

Photo : YONHAP News

The first summit between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden is reportedly under review and could take place as early as this month.Speaking to Yonhap News Agency on Friday, several senior ruling party officials said that Seoul and Washington were discussing possibly arranging summit talks before the Group of Seven(G7) summit in the U.K. in June.If the meeting is confirmed, it would come earlier than forecasts which anticipated the two leaders' first in-person meeting to be in Britain. It is viewed more likely that Moon would travel to the U.S. for such a summitry.A ruling party official said a date could emerge after National Security Advisor Suh Hoon returns from his U.S. trip. Some pundits say it could happen in April as Biden is set to meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the 16th.Others say a May summit is more probable given Washington’s diplomatic schedule. Its North Korea policy review is set to be completed soon and the U.S. is hosting a virtual leaders' summit on climate change this month.