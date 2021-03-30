Day One of Early By-Elections Showing Higher Turnout than in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

The first day of early voting ahead of next week’s by-elections has so far drawn more participation than the same time in 2018 when the last local polls were held.South Koreans are casting their ballots in two days of early voting on Friday and Saturday, in which they will choose officials to fill 21 posts, including the Seoul and Busan mayorships. The official By-election Day is April 7.According to the National Election Commission, the average turnout at 700 voting booths across the nation stood at nine-point-14 percent as of 6 p.m. Friday, the end of the voting day.Among some 12-point-16 million eligible voters, one-point-11 million people have cast their ballots on the first day of early voting.Early voting for the local elections in 2018 had logged a turnout of eight-point-77 percent on the first day.In the ongoing Seoul mayoral by-election, 813-thousand-218 people, or nine-point-65 percent of those holding voting rights, have cast their ballots, while 253-thousand-323 people, or eight-point-63 percent, have voted early thus far in the Busan mayoral race.