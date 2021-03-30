Japan's FM: One Meeting Won't Solve Outstanding Issues with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Tensions between Tokyo and Seoul will not be resolved with a single meeting, Japan's top diplomat has said.Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi made the remark in a press conference on Friday when asked about his assessment of the countries’ first in-person talks in five months held at the foreign ministry director-general level in Tokyo on Thursday.Noting the discussions had lasted over four hours, he said both sides agreed to continue close dialogue to bring Seoul-Tokyo relations back to a sound one. However, the Japanese minister added, Japan also repeatedly emphasized its position on the issues of wartime labor and "comfort women".Motegi said Japan will continue to strongly demand Seoul's proper response, adding he thinks his country’s consistent stance was clearly delivered during the director-general talks.Meanwhile, the Japanese Foreign Ministry in a press release following the director-general meeting assessed a frank exchange of opinions was had between the two neighboring nations.