International More than 50 People Killed in Taiwan's Worst Train Derailment in Decades

More than 50 people have been killed in a train crash and derailment in eastern Taiwan on Friday.



According to Taiwanese anti-disaster authorities, a train heading to southeastern city of Taitung from northern Taiwan came off the rails as it exited a tunnel, just north of the eastern city of Hualien, at around 9 a.m. in local time.



Taiwanese broadcaster NEXT TV said 54 people on board were confirmed dead as of 5 p.m. in what is already the country’s worst train accident in decades. 156 others were undergoing treatment at hospitals for their injuries.



According to local and foreign media outlets, the accident was caused by a vehicle that came off a slope near the tunnel and hit the moving train.



The crash caused several carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel with the rear four carriages reportedly producing most of the fatalities.



The damage was worsened as the eight-car train, which can accommodate up to 350 people in principle, was carrying nearly 500 people as many Taiwanese hit the road to mark the first day of a long holiday.