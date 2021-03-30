Menu Content

Senior S. Korean Man Dies after Getting Pfizer Vaccine

Write: 2021-04-02 19:36:59Update: 2021-04-02 20:17:07

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean man has died after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, marking the first such case since the country began inoculating those aged 75 and older on April 1. 

According to quarantine authorities and the local government, a 76-year-old man living in Nowon District in northeastern Seoul passed away at his residence at around 5 a.m. Friday. 

The man was given his first Pfizer shot at around 3 p.m. the previous day. 

He was known to have been suffering from renal failure for about six years. Authorities will look into any correlation between his death and the vaccine. 

So far, the nation has reported 31 deaths of those who received COVID-19 inoculations since late February. None have been confirmed to be linked to the vaccines they received. 

The government began inoculations of some three-point-five million people born on or before December 31, 1946, at 46 vaccination centers throughout the country on Thursday, mainly with the Pfizer vaccine.
