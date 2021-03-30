Domestic New COVID-19 Cases in 500s for 4th Day

South Korea reported over 500 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day.



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 543 new cases were reported throughout Friday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 104-thousand-736.



The figure is slightly down from Thursday, but the spread continues nationwide with infections also increasing outside the capital region.



Of the new cases, 521 were local transmissions and 22 were imported cases.



Over 60 percent of the local cases came from the greater metro area, with 154 in Seoul, 143 in Gyeonggi Province, and 19 in Incheon.



Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-740. The fatality rate stands at one-point-66 percent.