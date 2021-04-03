President Moon Attends Memorial on Jeju April 3 Incident

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook on Saturday attended a ceremony in Jeju Island commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the April 3 incident that took place in the late 1940s.During a speech at the Jeju April 3 Peace Park, Moon thanked political parties, relevant organizations and bereaved families for their efforts in passing special legislation that will ensure compensation is provided and dignity restored for the victims and an additional fact-finding mission into the incident, and asked for the parliament's continued interest.This year marked Moon's third time in attendance as president after 2018 and 2020, and the first time the country's defense minister and police chief also attended the memorial ceremony.President Moon said the top officials of the two law enforcement agencies attending the event indicates the government's determination to reflect on the painful history of the Jeju incident.Ruling and opposition party leaders, the governor of Jeju, ministers of justice and the interior and chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission also attended.This year's ceremony was scaled back amid the pandemic, with only about 70 guests.In 1948 and through the following year, as many as 30-thousand people lost their lives in crackdowns by authorities as they protested against U.S. military-led rule in the wake of Korea's independence from Japanese colonial occupation and ahead of the Korean War of the 1950s.