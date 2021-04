Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign minister Chung Eui-yong has begun his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.The meeting started around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Chinese southeastern city of Xiamen.The two are expected to discuss Korean Peninsula issues including North Korea's denuclearization, as well as bilateral issues such as the 30 year anniversary of diplomatic ties coming up next year, and Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Korea.Chung is expected to fly back home in the afternoon after the talks and a luncheon meeting.The two countries last held a foreign ministerial meeting in Seoul last November.