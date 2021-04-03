Health Minister: S. Korea at Crossroads between 4th Wave, Herd Immunity

Photo : YONHAP News

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said Saturday that COVID-19 was expanding its reach in people's daily lives, as if as a warning to signal a fourth wave of the pandemic.In a virus response meeting held on Saturday, the minister said that daily infections are recording over 500 as people's movement and contact increases in the spring weather.He said cluster infections are rising at restaurants, entertainment facilities, high-density workplaces, schools and daycare centers.Kwon said the country is at a crossroads between herd immunity through vaccinations and the materialization of a fourth wave.The official noted that a fourth wave at this point when vaccinations have begun for the general public would put a strain on the medical workforce and adversely affect the inoculation program.The health minister reiterated the importance of observing basic quarantine guidelines and asked officials to step up inspections at entertainment venues in Seoul, Busan and Daejeon where clusters were recently reported.As for vaccines, he said shots were being administered to senior citizens 75 and older without a hitch and promised a speedier operation.The minister also called for stricter quarantine oversight at religious facilities, department stores, tourist spots and polling stations ahead of Easter and next week's by-elections.