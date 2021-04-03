PPP's Seoul Mayor Candidate Campaigns in Gangnam, Yongsan

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party's candidate for Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon campaigned in the Seoul districts of Gangnam and Yongsan on Saturday, eyeing conservative voters.Taking part in early voting at a poll center in Gwangjin district, Oh said he believes citizens are coming out in high numbers to cast their ballots in a message of warning against the current administration's governance failures.He then visited Suseo Station, which is the starting point of the Super Rapid Train or SRT rail line and greeted travelers there.Oh went on to criticize the Moon Jae-in government's real estate policies while joining forces with minor opposition People's Party chairman Ahn Cheol-soo and co-chair of the PPP's election committee Na Kyung-won at a public square outside Yongsan Station.Oh's visit to Gangnam was the second in the past week, likely reflecting a strategy to attract more votes from his traditional support base to beat rival Park Young-sun by a large margin.