DP's Seoul Mayor Candidate Woos Young Voters in University Towns

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party's Seoul mayoral candidate Park Young-sun campaigned in university areas to woo young voters on Saturday as early voting for next Wednesday's by-elections is under way.Park visited a public co-living and co-working space in Seongbuk district in northern Seoul and spoke with the residents.Park noted the affordable monthly rent at 300-thousand won and security deposit at one million won, and expressed hope that more housing like it can be built across Seoul.She said that forming such a community where young people seeking employment and business startups live and work together is desirable.She also said that after meeting with young voters, she realized the importance of communication before making policy decisions.Park was upbeat about the high turnout in early voting which began Friday, and urged people to cast their ballots and encourage others to do the same.