S. Korea, China FMs Discuss Korean Peace Process

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea and China held talks Saturday and discussed cooperation in the Korean Peninsula peace process.In the meeting held in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, Minister Chung Eui-yong and his counterpart Wang Yi also agreed to further advance bilateral diplomatic relations with the 30th anniversary next year.In opening remarks, Beijing's foreign minister stressed the importance of strategic dialogue between the two sides and pledged efforts to renew development in bilateral ties.Wang said South Korea and China are strategic partners and share similar positions on regional peace and stability. He said the two sides will seek a process for a political resolution of Korean Peninsula issues through dialogue.Minister Chung, meanwhile, commended the successful bilateral exchanges taking place despite a global economic downturn and noted the two countries' exemplary quarantine efforts.He said the two sides share the common goal of a complete denuclearization of the peninsula and thanked the Chinese government for its related endeavors.Chung said he also expects China to play an active role in the stable management of the situation on the peninsula and in the substantive progress of the peace process.Chung is set to return home Saturday.