S. Korea Reports 543 New COVID-19 Cases

South Korea reported over 500 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that 543 new cases were reported throughout Saturday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 105-thousand-279.The figure remained in the 500s despite a sharp drop in the number of people getting tests over the weekend.The third wave of the epidemic, which began in mid-November last year, has shown little sign of slowing down, with the daily cases having recently stayed in the 300s and 400s for more than a month.Of the new cases detected throughout Saturday, 514 were local transmissions and 29 were imported cases.Over 60 percent of the local cases came from the greater metro area, with 146 each in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province and 19 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 203 cases.Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-744. The fatality rate stands at one-point-66 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by two to 99.