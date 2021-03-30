Early Voting Turnout for By-Elections Hits Record 20.54%

Photo : YONHAP News

Voter turnout in early voting of the upcoming by-elections hit a record high.According to the National Election Commission (NEC), the turnout came to 20-point-54 percent as about two-point-49 million people out of some 12 million eligible voters participated in the two-day early voting period.The previous highest turnout was 19-point-four percent posted in the October 29 by-elections in 2014.The latest figure is also higher than the comparable number of 20-point-14 percent for the 2018 local elections.In Seoul, one-point-84 million people, or 21-point-95 percent, voted early and the turnout came to 18-point-65 percent in Busan as more than 547-thousand people voted early.South Korea is set to hold by-elections on Wednesday to elect heads of 21 cities, counties, and municipal assemblies including the mayors of Seoul and Busan.