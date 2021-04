Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry raised its travel advisory for Myanmar on Saturday, advising evacuation.The move comes amid growing concerns about the brutal crackdown by the Myanmar military against anti-coup protesters that resulted in hundreds of deaths.Raising the travel alert level to the second highest tier, the ministry advised that South Koreans cancel or postpone trips to the region. Those who are already there are asked to evacuate as soon as possible unless an important matter is barring their departure.The Seoul government operates a four-tier travel alert system, comprising the stages of caution, restraint, evacuation, and an outright travel ban.The ministry also decided to form a team to protect South Korean citizens in the country, with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong chairing the team.