President Moon Jae-in has pledged to work harder to ensure that the qualities of fairness and justice will firmly take root in society.The president made the vow on Sunday in his Easter message posted on social media, saying that it is the Easter of "recovery and leap."Moon expressed respect for the Korean people, who are creating hope by sharing and enduring in the face of the unprecedented crisis.Moon said that like the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the nation will turn the history of hardship into a history of hope, adding that he will make a country in which hard work and small dreams are respected.He said that the Korean people's wish to be free together, not alone, drives efforts to make a sustainable and inclusive world.