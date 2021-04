Photo : YONHAP News

Rival party candidates for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-elections canvassed in full force during the last weekend before Wednesday's elections.On Sunday, the ruling Democratic Party’s Park Young-sun and the main opposition People Power Party's Oh Se-hoon will both seek the support of religious people attending church services to celebrate Easter.Park, who targeted young voters on Saturday, kicked off Sunday's campaign by attending Easter services.She will hold a press conference in the afternoon before canvassing in Nowon and Dobong districts.Oh plans to woo voters' support at Seoul's western Songpa and Seocho districts on Sunday and attend an Easter service.Oh is focusing on criticizing the Moon Jae-in administration, calling on voters to pass judgment against the administration in the upcoming elections.