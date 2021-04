South Korea's aircraft manufacturer said on Sunday that it aims to post ten trillion in annual sales by 2030 to grow into one of the world's top 20 aerospace manufacturers.Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) unveiled a set of plans and visions to achieve the goal in a press conference in southern Seoul.KAI said that it will develop urban air mobility vehicles capable of vertical takeoff and landing by 2029 and advance into the field of satellite-based information services in 2023.KAI President Ahn Hyun-ho said that at some point, his firm will be able to announce its partnership with a local company in the future air mobility business.KAI, which posted three trillion won in sales as of 2019, said it set a goal of ten trillion won in sales by 2030 through the plans.