S. Korea's Exports of Farm Products Hit Record High in Q1

South Korea's exports of agriculture products hit an all-time high in the first quarter.
According to data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Sunday, the country's outbound shipments of farm products came to one-point-98 billion U.S. dollars in the first three months of the year.
The figure marks a record high and represents an on-year increase of 13-point-seven percent.
By category, exports of fresh products increased nine-point-three percent to hit 359 million dollars thanks to robust exports of kimchi, fruits and ginseng products.
In particular, exports of kimchi soared more than 54 percent on-year to reach 47 million dollars in the cited period amid the growing popularity of health products during the pandemic.
Exports of processed products, such as ramen, grew by 14-point-seven percent on-year to one-point-62 billion dollars in the first quarter.