S. Korea's Exports of Farm Products Hit Record High in Q1

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports of agriculture products hit an all-time high in the first quarter.According to data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Sunday, the country's outbound shipments of farm products came to one-point-98 billion U.S. dollars in the first three months of the year.The figure marks a record high and represents an on-year increase of 13-point-seven percent.By category, exports of fresh products increased nine-point-three percent to hit 359 million dollars thanks to robust exports of kimchi, fruits and ginseng products.In particular, exports of kimchi soared more than 54 percent on-year to reach 47 million dollars in the cited period amid the growing popularity of health products during the pandemic.Exports of processed products, such as ramen, grew by 14-point-seven percent on-year to one-point-62 billion dollars in the first quarter.