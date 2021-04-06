Menu Content

Violators of Key Quarantine Rules Subject to Fines from Monday

Write: 2021-04-05 08:22:08Update: 2021-04-05 15:01:16

Photo : YONHAP News

Violators of strengthened quarantine rules will be fined from Monday as a one-week grace period has ended.

Last Monday, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters enhanced basic mandatory quarantine rules, such as mask wearing and entry logs. 

As the grace period has expired, business owners will face a fine of up to three million won and individuals 100-thousand won, if they violate the rules.

Under the enhanced rules, multipurpose facilities across the country are required to use mandatory entry logs for all visitors regardless of social distancing levels. 

Those facilities must also enforce mask wearing, post and follow the basic rules and conduct disinfection and ventilation regularly.

Eating is banned in principle at those facilities, including sport stadiums, libraries, art museums and galleries, except at restaurants and coffee shops.

Workers and users are prohibited from entering the facilities when they have symptoms.
