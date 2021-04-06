S. Korea Resumes Korean War Excavation in DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will resume excavation of Korean War remains inside the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) on Monday.According to the Defense Ministry, the excavation work will resume on the South Korean side of Arrowhead Ridge after a hiatus during the winter. As of last year, the military has completed excavation for 94 percent of its target set for the area.The ministry plans to wrap up work at Arrowhead Ridge in the first half of the year and move onto White Horse Ridge in the second half. Under the plan, the military will begin preparatory demining and construction work at White Horse Ridge in the first half.The ministry said it notified North Korea of the resumption, including its plan to expand the excavation area.South and North Korea had agreed to carry out the joint excavation project on Arrowhead Ridge under the inter-Korean military accord signed in September 2018.However, South Korea has carried out the project alone, as the North did not respond to calls for joint implementation.