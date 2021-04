Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves decreased in March as the strong U.S. dollar reduced the value of non-dollar assets.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Monday, the nation's foreign currency reserves came to 446-point-one billion U.S. dollars as of the end of March, down one-point-43 billion dollars from a month earlier.The drop comes after the figure marked an all-time high at 447-point-six billion dollars in February.The central bank said that the FX reserves declined last month as a stronger U.S. dollar drove down the dollar-conversion value of non-dollar assets.South Korea stands as the world's eighth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves at the end of February, with China topping the list, followed by Japan and Switzerland.