S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 500

South Korea reported 473 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, falling below 500 for the first time in six days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that the new cases raised the country's accumulated caseload to 105-thousand-752.The figure dropped by 70 from the previous day to fall below 500 for the first time since last Tuesday. However, the drop is largely attributed to fewer tests being done over the weekend.Of the new cases detected throughout Sunday, 449 were local transmissions and 24 were imported cases.Over 60 percent of the local cases came from the greater metro area, with 149 in Seoul, 108 in Gyeonggi Province and 19 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 173 cases.Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-748. The fatality rate stands at one-point-65 percent. The number of critically ill patients dropped by two to 97.