Photo : YONHAP News

Voter turnout at early voting for the upcoming by-elections, which was held on Friday and Saturday, tallied at 20-point-54 percent.It marks the highest rate for by-elections, surpassing the previous high of 19-point-four percent in the October 29 by-elections in 2014, which elected local assembly members in Cheongsong and Yecheon in North Gyeongsang Province.The turnout for Seoul and Busan came to 21-point-95 percent and 18-point-65 percent, respectively.The turnout was lower than that for early voting in the general elections last year, but higher than that for local elections in 2018.Rival parties had urged the public to actively participate in early voting, and both have taken the record-high turnout as a positive sign in their favor.