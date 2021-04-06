Personal Data of 533 Million Facebook Users Leaked Online

Photo : KBS News

The personal information of more than 500 million Facebook users has reportedly been leaked and found available for free on a website.According to Reuters and Business Insider on Saturday, the data on 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries was leaked on a low level hacking forum.The leaked information reportedly contains names, Facebook IDs, locations, birth dates, phone numbers and email addresses.Business Insider said it reviewed a sample of the leaked data and verified several records by matching known Facebook users' phone numbers with the IDs listed.Alon Gal, chief technology officer at cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson, Rock, reportedly first discovered the leak on Saturday.According to a screenshot of information that Gal posted on his social network, the personal information of about 120-thousand users in South Korea was included in the database.