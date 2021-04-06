FDI that Arrived in Nation Reaches New High in Q1

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that the amount of foreign direct investment(FDI) that arrived in South Korea in the first quarter reached an all-time high.According to the data released by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday, FDI that arrived in the nation in the first quarter surged by nearly 43 percent on-year to a record four-point-27 billion U.S. dollars.The amount of FDI committed surged nearly 45 percent to four-point-74 billion dollars during the same period.The trade ministry attributed the increase to a growth in investments in information technology and new industries.FDI commitments toward new industries related to non-contact businesses and online platforms grew some 39 percent to nearly two-point-eight billion dollars, while FDI that actually arrived in the nation for such industries grew around 12 percent to two-point-three billion dollars.In particular, an investment of two-point-one billion dollars by Germany’s Delivery Hero in acquiring Baemin led the growth in overall FDI.