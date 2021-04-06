Youn Yuh-jung Wins SAG Award for Supporting Role in 'Minari'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung has won a U.S. Screen Actors Guild(SAG) award for her supporting role in director Lee Isaac Chung's film "Minari" about a Korean-American immigrant family chasing the American Dream.The 73-year-old veteran actress was named the winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2021 SAG Awards televised on Sunday.Other nominees in the category were Maria Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Glenn Close for "Hillbilly Elegy," Olivia Colman for "The Father" and Helena Zengel for "News of the World."In her acceptance speech, Youn expressed surprise at being recognized by Westerners, adding that she is very honored to have been selected by her fellow actors.This is the second time a South Korean actor has received a SAG award, after the cast of director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture last year.With a SAG trophy now under her belt, Youn is considered to have increased her chances of winning an Oscar in the best supporting actress category when the Academy Awards are held on April 25.