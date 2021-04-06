Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Groups Call for Retraction of Controversial Claims by Harvard Professor

Write: 2021-04-05 14:07:39Update: 2021-04-05 14:47:18

Groups Call for Retraction of Controversial Claims by Harvard Professor

Photo : KBS News

Civic and academic groups in South Korea, China and Japan have issued a joint statement, calling for the retraction of a controversial paper by a Harvard law professor regarding Japan's sexual slavery during World War Two.

The 39 groups, including South Korea's Asia Peace and History Education Network, said on Monday that the paper by J. Mark Ramseyer ignores many documents and testimonies that verify Japan's coercion of women and human rights violations.

The groups pointed out that Ramseyer's controversial claims that the women were voluntary prostitutes are nothing new, but are in agreement with claims made years earlier by those who denied Japan's responsibility behind the war.

Citing Ramseyer's past historical claims, the groups assessed that his hatred and mockery towards the victims and minorities reflect some academic and political perspectives that are classist, racist and colonialist.

The groups added that such controversy will be inevitable so long as Japan continues to deny fundamental remorse for its past actions based on racism and colonialism, as well as its infringement of human rights.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >