Politics

Parties Make Final Push in Campaigning ahead of By-Elections

Write: 2021-04-05 15:32:31Update: 2021-04-05 16:18:21

Parties Make Final Push in Campaigning ahead of By-Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties continued their efforts to win more votes with two days to this week's key by-elections in Seoul and Busan.

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) said on Monday that, while there has been progress made in the reform of institutions of power, it has fallen short of public expectations.

The DP's acting leader Kim Tae-nyeon issued an apology, while the party election committee chair Lee Nak-yon urged the public to fairly evaluate the achievements and failures of his party and the Moon Jae-in administration.

Meanwhile, the main opposition People Power Party’s(PPP) interim chief Kim Chong-in criticized the administration and the ruling party for giving a different assessment of the government's real estate policies.

This comes after Lee Ho-seung, the presidential chief of staff for policy, recently attributed soaring housing prices to a global trend stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, in contrast to the DP's acknowledgement of failed policies.

The parties' leading candidates for Seoul mayor - the DP's Park Young-sun and the PPP's Oh Se-hoon - engaged in their final TV debate Monday afternoon, where they clashed over Oh's alleged land speculation and the Moon administration's housing policies.
