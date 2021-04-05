KDCA Warns Daily Infections Could Exceed 500s, Urges Stricter Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's disease control chief Jeong Eun-kyeong has predicted that daily COVID-19 cases could surpass the 500 range in the coming days.In a Monday briefing, Jeong, who heads the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), said the virus reproduction rate over the past week was one-point-07, indicating daily infections could further rise.The rate refers to the number of transmissions caused by a single patient. A figure above one means the disease is spreading.The rate is currently that high in almost all regions nationwide and authorities believe resumed operations of entertainment facilities and the easing of other restrictions are likely reasons why.Jeong warned the spread may well continue if quarantine and antivirus prevention measures are not stepped up.