S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Top Security Advisers' Meeting in Maryland

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held a meeting of their top security advisers at a naval academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, the first such talks under the Joe Biden administration.In a statement, the White House said the three sides shared concerns over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed their commitment to achieve the North's denuclearization through concerted trilateral cooperation.They agreed on the imperative for full implementation of relevant United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions by the international community, including the North.The three sides agreed to work together to prevent proliferation, reinforce deterrence on the Korean Peninsula and maintain peace and stability in the region.They also discussed the importance of reuniting war-separated Korean families and to swiftly resolve issues on the abduction of Japanese nationals by Pyongyang.South Korea's National Security Adviser Suh Hoon said after the meeting that the three sides agreed on the need to diplomatically resolve the nuclear issue and make efforts to resume Washington and Pyongyang's stalled negotiations.