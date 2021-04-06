Moon Stresses Zero Tolerance for Quarantine Violators

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed a zero tolerance approach for people who violate quarantine measures or impede antivirus efforts.Chairing his weekly meeting of top aides on Monday, Moon called for a strict application of rules and an increased sense of vigilance as daily infections continue to hover over 500.He said the country must be more alert and not lower its guard as people's movements, contacts and outdoor activities increase with the spring weather.The president also asked voters to cast their ballots in Wednesday's by-elections while abiding by distancing guidelines.Regarding vaccines, Moon vowed to have 12 million people inoculated by the end of June to achieve herd immunity by November. He added that first dose recipients will be expanded as much as possible as studies show the first shot alone offers considerable protection against COVID-19.He promised government-wide efforts to allow no room for setbacks in vaccine supply.