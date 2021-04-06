S. Korea, US to Hold Summit in Washington at Earliest Possible Time

Photo : YONHAP News

National security adviser Suh Hoon says Seoul and Washington have agreed to hold the first bilateral summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden as soon as possible.Suh made the remark on Monday in a meeting with reporters upon his arrival from the U.S. where he had participated in trilateral talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Friday.He said the two sides agreed in principle that the Moon-Biden summit would be held in Washington, adding the exact summit date will be confirmed later depending on the COVID-19 situation.Regarding the outcomes of his U.S. trip, Suh said holding the three-way key security officials’ meeting at a time when the Biden administration was finalizing its policy review on North Korea was “very significant.”He added he was briefed on the framework of what the new North Korea policy would be and had “in-depth and productive” discussions on the specifics.The South Korean official also said there was consensus that a restart of North Korea-U.S. negotiations at an early date was desirable.Suh said discussions were had on whether a “proper review” of North Korea's sanctions may be needed in step with progress made on denuclearization talks.