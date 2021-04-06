Police Reveal Identity of Accused Serial Killer of 3 Women in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

A man who stands accused of killing three women, all belonging to the same family living in an apartment in Seoul, has been revealed to be 24-year-old Kim Tae-hyeon.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency made public the suspect’s identity on Monday following deliberations by a review committee.The committee, consisting of three police officers and four outside experts, said it reached the decision considering the cruel nature of the crime as well as the ensuing public attention.An online petition on the presidential office’s website calling for the suspect's identity to be publicized has drawn over 250-thousand signatures since March 29.Police also said the suspect was confirmed to have thoroughly premeditated the crimes, pointing to his own confessions and sufficient evidence collected from the scene.Kim is accused of killing a woman he was allegedly stalking, as well as her mother and her younger sister, after sneaking into their house by disguising as a delivery man. He was arrested on March 25, two days after when the murders allegedly took place.Police requested an arrest warrant for him on Saturday. A court issued the warrant on Sunday.