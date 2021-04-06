Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Iran: Judiciary Positively Reviewing Case of Seized S. Korean Tanker

Write: 2021-04-06 08:28:16Update: 2021-04-06 18:47:27

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran said on Monday that its judiciary is positively reviewing the case of a seized South Korean chemical tanker. 

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a press conference on Monday that an investigation into the seizure has been conducted in a way that is helpful to the vessel and the captain.

The spokesperson said the judiciary is approaching the case positively, adding that the captain has no criminal record. 

The spokesperson then said that the Foreign Ministry has submitted its opinions on the tanker and the judiciary will make a decision.

In early January, the South Korean-flagged MT Hankuk Chemi and its 20-member crew were seized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps for alleged environmental pollution. In February, Tehran agreed to free all the sailors except for the captain.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >