Iran: Judiciary Positively Reviewing Case of Seized S. Korean Tanker

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran said on Monday that its judiciary is positively reviewing the case of a seized South Korean chemical tanker.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a press conference on Monday that an investigation into the seizure has been conducted in a way that is helpful to the vessel and the captain.The spokesperson said the judiciary is approaching the case positively, adding that the captain has no criminal record.The spokesperson then said that the Foreign Ministry has submitted its opinions on the tanker and the judiciary will make a decision.In early January, the South Korean-flagged MT Hankuk Chemi and its 20-member crew were seized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps for alleged environmental pollution. In February, Tehran agreed to free all the sailors except for the captain.