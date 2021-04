Photo : YONHAP News

Major foreign investment banks(IB) have raised this year's growth outlook for South Korea for the fourth consecutive month.According to the Korea Center for International Finance on Tuesday, as of late March, nine major IBs, including Barclays and Goldman Sachs, forecast the South Korean economy to expand an average of three-point-eight percent this year.That is point-two percentage points higher than the forecast presented a month earlier.In December, they upgraded their outlook by point-one percentage point to three-point-four percent and raised it further to three-point-five percent in January and three-point-six-percent in February.The investment banks maintained South Korea’s growth outlook for next year at three percent.