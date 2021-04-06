Prime Minister Chung Likely to Offer Resignation Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, a potential presidential candidate, is likely to offer his resignation as early as next week.A senior official in the ruling bloc told Yonhap News on Monday that Chung has decided to offer his resignation to President Moon Jae-in next week when he returns from a visit to the Middle East.Chung plans to visit Iran to close negotiations with officials there regarding a South Korean tanker and its captain seized by Tehran in early January.The source said that there was no decision on whether Chung will immediately return to the ruling Democratic Party or resign after parliament endorses his successor.Chung, a former six-term lawmaker and National Assembly speaker, has hinted at his intention to join the presidential race after the by-elections.