WHO Confirms Possibility of COVID-19 Transmission from Humans to Animals

Write: 2021-04-06 08:50:15Update: 2021-04-06 10:23:12

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) has confirmed the possibility of the transmission of COVID-19 from humans to animals. 

According to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Monday that the COVID-19 virus spreads mainly through human-to-human transmission, but there is evidence of human-to-animal transmission.  

The WHO representative said that several animals such as minks, dogs, cats, lions, tigers and raccoon dogs that have come into contact with infected people, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Vujnovic added that studies on the effect of the virus on other species are under way.

The WHO official also stressed that it is important to understand which animals are most susceptible to the virus in order to identify other potential intermediate hosts and avoid future outbreaks.
