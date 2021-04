Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Tuesday that it will not participate in the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics to protect its athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The North Korean Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports made the announcement on its website, saying that the North's Olympic Committee made the decision during its general assembly meeting.It said the committee members came to the agreement in order to protect North Korean athletes from the global health crisis due to the pandemic.The general assembly meeting was held online on March 25 in Pyongyang and the North reported the meeting at the time, but the decision not to participate in the Olympics was not disclosed.