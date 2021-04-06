S. Korea Reports 478 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

​South Korea added 478 new COVID-19 cases throughout Monday, staying in the 400s for the second straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 106-thousand-230.Of the new cases, 460 were local transmissions and 18 were imported.The daily figure hovered around the 300s and 400s for over a month and soared to above 500 recently, raising concerns about a possible fourth wave of the epidemic.Nearly 60 percent of the local cases came from the greater metro area, with 145 in Seoul, 100 in Gyeonggi Province and 27 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 188 cases.Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-752, while the fatality rate stands at one-point-65 percent. The number of critically ill patients jumped by 15 to 112.