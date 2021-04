Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the current week will be an important turning point to determine the direction of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.Chung made the remark at a meeting with officials on Tuesday, expressing concerns over a sense of crisis arising from signs of the virus' latest resurgence in the Seoul metropolitan area.The prime minister urged those experiencing symptoms to immediately get tested to prevent further spread of the virus. He also called for the public's active participation in social distancing and quarantine.Concerns over a possible fourth wave of the epidemic are on the rise as daily new cases in the country soared over 500 the previous week.