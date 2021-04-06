Mayoral Candidates Canvass across Seoul on Final Day of Campaigning

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul mayoral candidates from the two major political parties spent their final day of campaigning before Wednesday's by-election canvassing across the capital city.The ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) Park Young-sun started the day early on a 6411 city bus, referenced by the late minor Justice Party floor leader Roh Hoe-chan for transporting low-income workers to Seoul's affluent Gangnam district every morning.Park is seeking support from the city's progressive voters, including Justice Party supporters, after the minor party refused to officially endorse her in the election.The DP candidate, along with the party leadership, will be on the stump near Hongik University Tuesday night, to ask voters in their 20s and 30s for support. Recent polls have shown that the DP has lost a significant amount of support from younger generations.The main opposition People Power Party’s(PPP) Oh Se-hoon is scheduled to tour the central and northern parts of the city, before he will be joined by the party leadership and the minor People's Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo near Sinchon Station.As the Sinchon area is frequented by students attending nearby universities, Oh is expected to urge voters to pass judgment on the Moon Jae-in administration while securing support from younger voters.Meanwhile, Rep. Lee Nak-yon, the DP's election committee chairman, predicted that the race will be close and that his party could even win, while floor leader Joo Ho-young of the PPP forecast that his party will win by at least 15 percentage points.