Revised Law on Extending Flexible Work System Takes Effect

Photo : YONHAP News

A revised law took effect on Tuesday that allows employers more flexibility in implementing the 52-hour legal workweek.According to the Labor Ministry, the revised Labor Standards Act increases the so-called flexible work system period from three to a maximum six months, as requested by businesses.The flexible work system allows more work hours during weeks with heavy workloads and fewer hours during weeks with less to achieve an average of up to 52 hours a week over the given period.Critics say extending the period will increase health risks to employees by making it legal for them to work longer hours with reduced overtime payments.The revised law mandates eleven hours of rest between work days and requires employers to report to the ministry how it plans to make up for any lost payment.However, a bill remains pending at the National Assembly that stipulates the status, authority and selection method of the person that is to represent employees in negotiations and create the written statement with the employer that would extend flexible hours beyond three months.