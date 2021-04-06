Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea Could Cooperate with Quad Nations on Some Issues

Write: 2021-04-06 14:14:50

S. Korea Could Cooperate with Quad Nations on Some Issues

The Foreign Ministry said Seoul could cooperate with countries taking part in the Quad, a U.S.-led regional forum to counter China, on an issue-by-issue basis.

A ministry official told reporters on Tuesday that Seoul could engage in cooperation with Quad nations in fields where it can make contributions and actively cooperate. The Quad comprises Australia, India, Japan and the U.S.

The official said South Korea could work with Quad countries on COVID-19 vaccines given its significant consignment production capacity and on climate change given that it has vowed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. 

COVID-19 vaccines and responses to climate change were among topics discussed at the Quad summit held on March 12. 

The government has assessed that Quad members have yet to narrow differences on whether to expand the forum’s size and are instead focused on solidifying the internal system. 

The government has maintained that it has received no official request from the Quad for membership. Some observers say, however, that South Korea is intentionally keeping its distance, being conscious of China.
