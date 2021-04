Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor Company’s Asan plant is considering temporarily suspending operations.According to market observers on Tuesday, Hyundai is discussing with its labor union the possibility of tentatively shutting down the Asan plant, which produces the Sonata and Grandeur sedans, due to a global shortage of automotive semiconductors.Hyundai said the dates have not yet been set, adding that once dates are fixed, they will be made public.The move comes as Hyundai is slated to suspend the operation of its Ulsan Plant 1, which produces the Kona Electric and IONIQ 5 electric SUV, from Wednesday.Concerns of a decrease in production are emerging as Hyundai Motor's Ulsan Plant 3, which produces Avante sedans, is unlikely to work overtime on Saturday due to chip shortage.