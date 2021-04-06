March 2021 Average Temperature Highest on Record

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea recorded its warmest March to date this year.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Tuesday, last month's average temperature stood at eight-point-nine degrees, the highest for March since the agency started compiling related data in 1973.The average temperature for the month of March had previously reached eight-point-one degrees in 2018 and seven-point-nine degrees in 2020.Also this year, the nation saw record average afternoon highs and morning lows for the month of March.Due to such unusually high temperatures, the year's first cherry blossom blooms were observed in Seoul on March 24, the earliest to date since 1922, when data on cherry blossom blooms began to be compiled.Meanwhile, rainfall amounted to some 109 millimeters last month, or the fourth largest amount for March since 1973. The largest amount of rainfall for March was observed in 1996 with 118-and-a-half millimeters.