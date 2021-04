Photo : YONHAP News

Some 700-thousand doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines produced in South Korea have arrived in Iran.Iran's state-run news agency IRNA on Monday quoted Kianoush Jahanpour, the head of the Health Ministry’s Public Relations Office, as saying that the shots, manufactured by SK Bioscience, arrived in Tehran via Amsterdam.Iran has so far immunized 250-thousand of its 80 million population against the infectious disease with Russian and Chinese-made vaccines.Of the recipients, 56-thousand have received the second and final dose.On February 18, Iran's health authorities gave emergency approval of the use of AstraZeneca vaccines produced in South Korea.