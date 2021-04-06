Menu Content

Domestic

S. Korea Open to All Options in Securing Adequate COVID-19 Vaccines

South Korea’s vaccine task force has said it is keeping all options open in providing an adequate number of vaccines in a timely manner, in light of vaccine supply issues around the world.

Chung Yoo-jin, head of the vaccine introduction team on the task force, made the remark in a regular briefing on Tuesday when asked about the possibility of limiting exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in South Korea.

Chung said it is difficult to make such announcements based on assumptions while they are reviewing alternatives at the moment.

The remark gives rise to speculations of a shift in government stance at a time when countries around the world are struggling in their attempts to secure enough vaccines.

Last week, Chung said South Korea was not considering limiting exports of Korean-made vaccines.
