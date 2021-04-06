S. Korea Welcomes Iran's Move to Release Detained Chemical Tanker

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has welcomed Tehran’s announcement that it is positively considering the release of a detained South Korean chemical tanker and its captain.Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a regular media briefing on Tuesday that the government is close following a review and announcement by Iranian authorities. He said the government expects the imminent arrival of “good news” regarding the release of the South Korean vessel.Choi said the resolution of the issue will be an significant landmark for the development of the Seoul-Tehran relations, noting the matter has weighed heavily on the bilateral ties.The spokesperson also said the South Korean government will exert its utmost effort until the issue is resolved and cooperate with relevant agencies.On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said that an investigation into the seizure of South Korean-flagged MT Hankuk Chemi has been conducted in a way that is helpful to the vessel and the captain, adding the judiciary is approaching the case positively.In early January, the tanker and its 20-member crew were seized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps for allegedly polluting the ocean. In February, Tehran agreed to free all the sailors except for the captain.